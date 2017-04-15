Red Wings, Chiefs Postponed Saturday

Rochester Red Wings

April 15, 2017 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game with the Syracuse Chiefs at Frontier Field has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m.

Tickets may be exchanged for any remaining home game at Frontier Field in 2017. Exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

Fans who paid for parking in the Kodak lots (C & D) may also use their receipt to park at any remaining home game, which is a new rain policy for parking this season.

