Red Wings Assign Jimmy Howard to Griffins for Conditioning
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned goaltender Jimmy Howard to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.
Howard, 32, is 5-7-1 in 17 games with the Red Wings this season, leads the league with a 0.934 save percentage and is tied for an NHL-best 1.96 goals against average. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound netminder has not played since sustaining an injury during Detroit's 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 20.
Debuting with Detroit in 2005-06 and joining the Red Wings full time in 2009-10, Howard has skated in 392 career NHL games, amassing a 194-120-54 record, a 2.44 GAA, a 0.915 save percentage and 22 shutouts. The 12-year pro was selected to the 2012 and 2015 NHL All-Star Games and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2010.
Howard has played in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff contests and owns a 21-26 mark and a 2.58 GAA.
Detroit's first choice, 64th overall, in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Howard began his professional career in Grand Rapids and played with the Griffins from 2005-09. He ranks among the franchise's leaders with 186 games (3rd), 10659:17 minutes (3rd), 90 wins (3rd), 14 shutouts (2nd), 4849 saves (3rd) and a 0.911 save percentage (T10th). He became the 74th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2005 at Los Angeles.
As a Griffin, he was named to the 2008 AHL All-Star Classic and was selected to the 2005-06 AHL All-Rookie Team.
His last game with the Griffins came on May 6, 2009, at Van Andel Arena as Grand Rapids lost Game 4 of the North Division Finals to the Manitoba Moose.
A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Howard won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2002 IIHF World Junior Championship in addition to representing his country at the 2012 IIHF World Championship and the 2014 Olympics.
The Western Conference-leading Griffins host the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
