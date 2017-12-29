Red Wings Announce Preliminary 2018 Promo Schedule

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - Opening Day is exactly 100 days away so to celebrate here's a sneak peek at what the 2018 preliminary promotional schedule looks like. Though not yet finalized, the upcoming promo slate promises to be one of the best in baseball.

All details, including appearances and giveaways, will be announced throughout the winter and early spring.

Perhaps the marquee night of the entire summer will be August 8 for ROC the ROC Night - a night completely dedicated to celebrating everything about the great city of Rochester.

Bring out the kids or relive your childhood on June 24 for Toy Hall of Fame Day, honoring all 66 toys that have been inducted at the Strong National Museum of Play - including the 2017 inductees: Wiffle Ball, Clue and the Paper Airplane.

A pair of classic movies are celebrating 25th anniversaries this summer: Groundhog Day (June 29) and The Sandlot (Date TBD). A Christmas Story highlights Christmas in July (July 18), honoring the 35th anniversary of the timeless holiday classic.

Don't call it a fauxback on May 26 as the team will become the Rochester Hop Bitters. This will be the first in a series of nights in the coming years as the Red Wings pay tribute to old nicknames of Rochester's professional baseball clubs prior to adopting the current moniker in 1929. The Hop Bitters played one season in Rochester in 1891.

Along with Kids Eat Free Mondays (first 500 kids each Monday get free hot dog, snack item and soda), $1 Wednesdays ($1 hot dogs, peanuts, cracker jacks and chips) and College Thursdays (Game ticket plus 5 Diamond Dollars for just $10 for college students with valid ID), T-shirt Tuesdays debuts in 2018. Every Tuesday beginning on May 15, at least 500 t-shirts will be given away to fans. Each of the eight T-shirt Tuesdays will feature different designs and some will have distribution up to 1,500 fans.

Of course, Thursdays are for the Plates next season. The team will wear the black and yellow at every Thursday home game. Keep an eye out for some big announcements regarding Thursdays and the Plates.

A Frontier Field-record five Bark in the Parks (April 8, April 22, May 6, May 27, July 5) are on tap in 2018. The "Dog Pound" section is expanded, allowing fans and their four-legged friends to sit on the left field grass berm as well as beyond the outfield fence. Also new, fans and their dogs will be able to participate in a pre-game, on-field parade prior to every Bark in the Park game.

Want to laugh? Be at Frontier Field on May 25 for Comedy Night. Want to be amazed? Head down to the ballpark for Magic Night (Date TBD). Want to renew your vows? Fans can do just that on Renew Your Vows Night on May 18.

The Frontier Field staples of Star Wars Night (May 4), Batman Night (Date TBD), Post-Game Fireworks (17 shows beginning May 19), the ZOOperstars! (June 9 and August 11), RPO Concert (July 20), Country Concert (July 21), First Responder's Day (July 22), Play Catch with Dad Day (June 10) and Memorial Day Celebration (May 28) which includes $5 tickets and 50-cent hot dogs all return to the 2018 promo calendar.

All promotions and dates are subject to change.

The 22nd season for the Red Wings at Frontier Field gets underway on Friday, April 6 at 6:05 pm against the Buffalo Bisons. Call (585) 454-1001 or visit RedWingsBaseball.com for information on season tickets, mini plans and group outings in 2018.

