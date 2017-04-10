Red Wings Announce Opening Day Festivities

News Release

The Rochester Red Wings have announced plans for their home opener at Frontier Field scheduled for 1:35 pm on Friday, April 14 against the Syracuse Chiefs (Nationals). Tickets still remain and can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling (585) 423-WING or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office.

The Wings Opening Day plans feature a variety of festivities, highlighted by the following:

- WINGS TRAPPER HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Red Wings Trapper Hat presented by Dunkin' Donuts. Gates will open at 12:00 pm.

- 2017 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2017 Magnet Schedule courtesy of the Democrat & Chronicle. We'll have several Red Wings players helping to pass out the schedules to fans as they enter. Gates will open at 12:00 pm.

- OPENING DAY BAND: Me And The Boyz, a premier seven-piece party band in Rochester, will perform ON FIELD throughout the pre-game festivities. The band will begin playing at 12:00 pm when the gates open.

- INAUGURAL OPENING DAY MEDIA PROMO CHALLENGE: We'll pit eight local TV/RADIO/PRINT personalities against each other in a series of pre-game, on-field promotions -- we'll even be breaking out the SUMO suits to settle the score! The winner receives the highly-coveted Golden Bat and of course media bragging rights. The challenge begins at 12:35 pm.

- CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Gates Police Officer, Lance Duffy, will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the 2017 season. Duffy, who has also been a security guard at Frontier Field since 1998, suffered a major heart attack in January and was placed in a medically-induced coma for several days following the incident. We'll celebrate his miraculous recovery with his first pitch on Friday.

- NATIONAL ANTHEM: The National Anthem will be performed by Peter Michael Pirro, who won our anthem auditions at our Baseball's Back Bash. Pirro is no stranger to the spotlight having sung the Star Spangled Banner at Major League Ballparks in Toronto, Baltimore, Chicago, Oakland, Kansas City, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Houston.

- 50 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Of course, if the thermometer doesn't top 50 degrees, all fans with a ticket to the game can redeem their ticket for a FREE game in April or May.

- GOOD FRIDAY FOOD SPECIALS: We understand not everyone will be able to enjoy a hot dog on Opening Day, so here's a few other options for you...

-Fish Fry at Batter Up

-Tuna Wrap at Altobelli's Deli

-Mac N' Cheese at Say Cheese

-Shrimp Creole at Black Angus

-Arancini and Fried Calamari at Calabria's

-Baked Potato at Red Osier

The rest of Opening Weekend: On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will get a Red Wings koozie courtesy of the Democrat & Chronicle. Sunday, we'll have an easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under that will begin when gates open at 12:30. In honor of Tax Day approaching, on Saturday AND Sunday, use promo code "GoWings" when buying tickets online and get any 2 tickets for $10.40. Click here for more Opening Weekend details!

