Red Hot Riley Gill Leads Allen over Wichita

December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans shutout the Wichita Thunder by a count of 5-0 on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena, behind a 42 save performance by starting goaltender Riley Gill.

It was Gill's fifth shutout in his last 11 starts. It's the best streak by an Americans netminder in the teams eight year history. The Thunder outshot the Americans in all three periods but were unable to solve the Minnesota native, who picked up his 15th win of the season.

"I have never seen a stretch like this by a goalie," said teammate Eric Roy. It's fun to watch him. He's in his zone right now and you just look in amazement as he stops every shot that come his way."

Tanner Eberle had one of his best games of the season for the Americans scoring two goals and adding an assist. His first period goal, 2:31 into the opening frame turned out to be the game winner for Allen.

"Dyson (Stevenson) made a great pass to set me up," said Eberle. "I felt good out there tonight. Our team is in a nice groove right now. We feel like every game is there for the taking if we come out playing hard early in the game."

Bryan Moore scored his seventh goal of the year on Wednesday night. He's now scored a goal in six straight games, which is a team-high for the season.

Zack Hall and David Makowski also scored for the Americans. Makowski is a plus 14 in just ten games this season with Allen. With the Americans win tonight they have now picked up points in a season-high five straight games.

The Americans and Thunder will take Thursday night off and resume the two-game set on Friday night at 7:05 pm.

Americans forward Spencer Asuchak was named the ECHL Player of the week on Wednesday. Asuchak is third on the team in scoring behind Chad Costello and Greger Hanson.

