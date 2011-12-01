Red-Hot Real Monarchs SLC Seek USL Record Ninth Straight Win Tonight at Rio Tinto Stadium

News Release

SANDY, Utah (Monday, June 18, 2017) - Real Monarchs SLC (11-1-0, 33 points, 1st West / 1st Overall in USL) continue their 2017 campaign tonight with a contest against expansion side Reno 1868. The 7:00 p.m. MT kickoff gives Head Coach Mark Briggs ' team a chance to extend its active eight-game win streak - a new record for the third-year club and matching the all-time USL record set by Orlando in 2014 - while improving on the club's perfect 6-0-0 mark at Rio Tinto Stadium this season.

Last weekend, the Monarchs rode goals in each half from Academy product Andrew Brody and leading scorer Chandler Hoffman en route to a 2-0 home win over Portland Timbers 2. Midfield catalyst Sebastian Velasquez assisted on both goals, while GK Lalo Fernandez notched his second clean sheet of the season. Hoffman's eight goals on the season rank 3rd overall in the USL, while his next goal will mark his 40th career USL strike.

Now in the club's third season, the Monarchs are re-writing their own record books every time out. A year ago, the 10th and final win was not reached until September 17, while the inaugural 2015 season saw just seven total wins. In its first two seasons, Real Monarchs SLC had totaled just six wins combined in April, May and June, prior to 11 - and counting - this season.

Led by FW Chandler Hoffman (8 goals) and MF Sebastian Velasquez (6 goals, 4 assists) in the first 12 games this season, the Monarchs have scored multiple goals in 10 of its 11 victories, making the club the highest scoring team in the USL, with 30 goals through 12 matches. The Monarchs boast six players with multiple goals, including 13 total goalscorers so far this season. On the other side, the defense led by GKs Connor Sparrow and Lalo Fernandez and two defenders that have played every one of 1080 total minutes this season (DF Max Lachowecki as well as Captain Nick Besler) have allowed just three goals in the last 584 minutes played.

With a win on Monday at home, the Monarchs would surpass Orlando City's USL-record eight-game winning streak, set in 2014:

USL Winning Streaks (regular season)

8 games: Orlando City SC (2014)

8 games: Real Monarchs (active; April 22 - present)

7 games: Swope Park Rangers (2016-17)

7 games: Orlando City SC (2011-12)

7 games: New York Red Bulls II (2016)

The Monarchs enter Monday on a seven-game HOME win streak at Rio Tinto Stadium, dating back to last season, an active run which currently ranks fourth-best in the USL's all-time record book:

USL Home Winning Streaks (incl. playoffs)

13 games: Orlando City SC (2014)

11 games: Rochester Rhinos (2015-16)

8 games: Swope Park Rangers (2016-17)

7 games: Real Monarchs (2016-present)

