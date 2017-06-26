Red Bulls and Union Clash in Open Cup Round of 16

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union clash Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena for an Eastern Region Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on NewYorkRedBulls.com and New York Red Bulls Radio on Tunein.

New York Red Bulls Radio gets underway with triHonda Countdown to Kickoff, hosted by Matt Harmon, at 7 p.m. ET. Harmon will call the in English with Steve Jolley as the analyst, while Ernesto Motta will have the Spanish play-by-play responsibilities.

Wednesday's match will be the third time this season that both teams will faceoff against one another, but first time at Red Bull Arena. Philadelphia took the first match, 3-0, on May 6 as C.J. Sapong led the Union with a hat-trick. New York, however, avenged the loss with a 2-0 win, just 10 days ago, as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice in the last five minutes of the match. All five goals scored between the two teams have come in the 74th minute or later.

The Red Bulls advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating rival NYCFC, 1-0 on June 14. Daniel Royer scored his first New York Derby goal in the 67th minute to push New York to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive season. The Red Bulls earned the right to host when the East Region draw was determined by U.S. Soccer.

For the second-straight year, Philadelphia advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Harrisburg City Islanders. The Union defeated the Islanders, 3-0 as Sapong, Derrick Jones and Marcus Epps all found the back of the net. Philadelphia has reached the Open Cup finals two of the last three seasons.

New York returns to MLS Play with a road match against New England on Wednesday, July 5 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the New York-New England match will be held on MSG+ and New York Red Bulls Radio.

