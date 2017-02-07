Record Weekend for Giving

TOLEDO, OH-- The Doomsday jersey auction and raffle set a new record this past weekend raising $31,980 to benefit The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio and the Walleye Wishing Well, the official charitable fund of the Toledo Walleye.

Evan Rankin's game worn Doomsday jersey sold for $7,025 during a postgame live auction, eclipsing the previous Walleye record for an individual charity jersey bid of $5,000.

"We're happy to have partnered with the Walleye not only to raise much-needed funds but to help spread the word about what we do," says Tim Tegge, Sight Center Development Coordinator. Founded in 1923 as the Toledo Society for the Blind, The Sight Center provides clinical and in-home services to blind or visually impaired residents in a 16-county area in NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

The Walleye Wishing Well provides financial assistance to local organizations with an emphasis on youth recreation and wellness and recently awarded $17,888 to five organizations through an annual competitive grant program.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, the Toledo Walleye raised more than $88,000 last season for local non-profit organizations through its auctions and raffles.

