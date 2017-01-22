Recap: Visentin Backstops Cyclones to Victory

Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-17-4-0) shut out the Indy Fuel, 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, avenging Indy's 3-0 win from Saturday. Forward Dominic Zombo tallied a pair of goals while forwards Seth Ambroz and Jordan Sims each had lone markers. Goaltender Mark Visentin was perfect on the afternoon, stopping all 36 shots to collect his second shutout of the season.

Cincinnati wasted little time turning on the offense in this one, as just 6:48 into the opening period, defenseman Troy Vance launched a point shot that was tipped into the net by Ambroz to give the Cyclones an early 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones struck again just past the midway point of the period when forward Colin Mulvey sent a pass into the slot to Sims, and he rifled a backhander upstairs on Fuel goaltender Jake Hildebrand to put Cincinnati ahead 2-0.

Cincinnati continued their forward motion and struck again roughly two minutes later, as defenseman Dan Johnston brought the puck down the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush and sent a cross-ice pass to Zombo who snapped a shot into the net, giving the Cyclones a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Cyclones tacked on one more late in the second while on the power play when a shot from Sims hit traffic in front of the net, and Zombo was on the doorstep to bang home the puck to extend Cincinnati's lead to 4-0 through two periods.

The Fuel turned up the offensive pressure in the third, outshooting the Cyclones 16-9 in the frame. Despite the chances, Visentin was unfazed in the frame and preserved Cincinnati's 4-0 shutout win. The Cyclones were outshot, 36-35 on the night, while the power play converted on 33% of its chances.

The Cyclones next head to Missouri for the first of three games against the Mavericks next week. Face-off is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

