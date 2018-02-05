RECAP: THUNDERBIRDS 1, SOUND TIGERS 0

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (22-17-4-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, saw their 10-game unbeaten streak at Webster Bank Arena come to an end on Friday in a 1-0 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds (22-24-1-1), despite allowing just 13 shots - a new franchise record.

Springfield's Evan Cowley made 25 saves for his first AHL shutout and Ludwig Bystrom scored the game's only tally in the first period.

Bystrom's third goal of the season for the Thunderbirds also came on the power play midway through the opening frame. Following a roughing penalty to Dryden Hunt, but a double-minor for roughing against Mike Cornell on the same play, Jayce Hawryluk skated to the left circle and sent a cross-ice pass to Bystrom, who launched a one-time blast straight over Gibson's glove from the right side at 11:46.

Bridgeport outshot Springfield 18-8 in the final 40 minutes, but couldn't break through against the visitors. The loss also snapped the Sound Tigers' five-game win streak on home ice and finished the trend of the home team winning each of the first seven meetings. The Sound Tigers dropped to 3-5-0-0 against the T-Birds this season.

Bridgeport outshot Springfield 25-13 overall and finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play, while going 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Gibson (16-9-2) stopped 12 shots in the setback.

