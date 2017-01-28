Recap: Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Special Teams Battle

News Release

Independence, MO- The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-19-4-0) fell to the Missouri Mavericks, 4-2, on Friday night. For the second straight game, the Cyclones' power play was firing on all cylinders as forward Colin Mulvey and defenseman Eric Knodel each tallied lone man-advantage markers.

The Mavericks came out firing in the opening period and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first on late period goals from forward Rocco Carzo, and forward Dane Fox on the power play.

In the second, Cincinnati started to turn the tide offensively, as they got several Grade A scoring opportunities. Despite outshooting the Mavericks, 10-7 in the frame, Missouri netminder Eamon McAdam remained perfect and took the Mavericks' 2-0 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.

The Mavericks increased their lead to 3-0 58 seconds into the third when defenseman Matt Finn scored as the power play expired, and they took a 4-0 advantage roughly eight minutes later when forward Matt Robertson found the back of the net.

Cincinnati was not deterred and used their power play to climb back into this one, as a point shot from defenseman Arvin Atwal was tipped in by Mulvey at the 11:03 mark to put the Cyclones on the board, 4-1.

Nearly five and a half minutes later the power play struck again when forward Nick Huard slid a pass to Knodel at the blue line and he unleashed a slapshot past McAdam to pull the Cincinnati to with a pair, 4-2.

The Cyclones had numerous opportunities to pull even closer in the final five minutes of regulation, including a shot from Jordan Sims that appeared to cross the goal line but was ultimately waived off, however they were not able to garner anymore offense and the Mavericks held on for the 4-2 win.

The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 29-24 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss. Cincinnati and Missouri wrap up their three-game series on Saturday evening, with the face-off set for 8:05pm ET.

