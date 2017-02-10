RECAP: Penguins Win Overtime Thriller with Bears, 4-3
February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Kevin Porter scored the overtime game-winner to cap off a four-point night as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears, 4-3, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday night.
The two clubs combined for six power play goals in regulation, but two minutes and 55 seconds into the extra period, Teddy Blueger hit Porter at center ice on a breakaway, leading to the lone even strength goal of the evening against Bears goaltender Vítek Van=ECèek. The goal lifted the Penguins to their league-leading 35th victory in thrilling fashion.
The Bears opened the scoring, tallying a power play goal at the 7:20 mark in the first period when Paul Carey snuck one past the glove of Tristan Jarry.
Danny Kristo tied the game, 1-1, 8:55 into the second period on the man advantage for the Penguins. Later in the period, the Penguins scored their second power play goal of the game after David Warsofsky blasted one home from the point.
Two more power play goals in the third period allowed Hershey to tie the game and subsequently take a 3-2 lead. Chandler Stephenson found the back of the cage 6:30 into the third stanza, and Christian Thomas notched the go-ahead goal 3:24 later.
With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton desperate to find a tying goal, captain Tom Kostopoulos scored on a two-man advantage for his 200th career AHL goal. Kostopoulos' milestone marker knotted the score, 3-3, with just under four minutes to play in regulation.
The Penguins had to kill off another Bears power play during the sudden death overtime, and shortly thereafter, Blueger fed Porter for the breakaway that led to the game-winning goal.
Jarry recorded 28 saves for his league-leading 21st win of the season. Van=ECèek stopped 32 of 36 shots in the net for the Bears.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 11, against the Binghamton Senators. Saturday night's contest is also the Penguins' annual Military Appreciation Night.
Individual game tickets for tomorrow's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.
- penguins -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2017
- Griffins Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Fall to Wild 4-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rampage Continue Road Trip with 7-3 Loss at Chicago - San Antonio Rampage
- Butler, Sterling Help Wolves Corral Rampage - Chicago Wolves
- Late Goal Pushes Devils Past Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Wild Bests Western Conference Leaders 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Suffer Another Loss to Marlies - Utica Comets
- Game Recap: Sound Tigers 1, Bruins 0 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Drop 3-2 Decision to Senators - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Beat the Heat 3-1 for Another Home Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Resilient Phantoms Double up St. John's 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Springfield Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Late Third Period Goal Leads Albany to 3-2 Win over Rochester - Albany Devils
- RECAP: Penguins Win Overtime Thriller with Bears, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- RECAP | IceCaps Ghosted 4-2 by Phantoms - St. John's IceCaps
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Manitoba 2 at Cleveland 3 SO - Manitoba Moose
- P-Bruins Suffer Second Shutout of Season to Halak, Tigers - Providence Bruins
- B-Sens Shock Crunch Late, 3-2 - Binghamton Senators
- Red Wings Recall Howard from Conditioning - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Assigns Julius Honka to Texas - Texas Stars
- Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Eric Gelinas - San Antonio Rampage
- Stockton on the East Coast to Face Charlotte at 4:15 - Stockton Heat
- Reign Toast the Gulls on $2 Bud Light Tonight - Ontario Reign
- Matinee Game, Purple Game and Toy Night Among Promotions for Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Change Game Time For Gaelic Storm Concert Night On March 18 - Iowa Wild
- Jordan Weal Recalled by Flyers, Chris McCarthy Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rampage Recall Defenseman Cody Corbett from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Sound Tigers Seek Separation in Playoff Race this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center - Syracuse Crunch
- Sabres Assign Rodrigues to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Forsberg, Assign - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.