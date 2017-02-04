RECAP: Penguins Shut Down Phantoms, 7-1
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A packed house at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza witnessed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7-1, on Saturday during the Penguins' "Pink in the Rink" night.
The Penguins (34-10-3-0) had 11 different players chip in on the scoresheet and were led by Josh Archibald who tied a career-best with three points (2G-1A).
The night started off strong when Penguins captain Tom Kostopoulos found the back of the net just 6:42 into the game.
Archibald scored the first of his two goals on the night at the 11:11 mark of the first period after accepting an incredible pass from Garrett Wilson. Five minutes later, Archibald struck shorthanded, making it 3-0 in favor of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Penguins continued to put the pressure on the Phantoms in the second period, and broke loose for a fourth goal when Archibald set up Wilson 9:05 into the middle frame. Fifty-nine seconds later, Sahir Gill snuck his second goal of the season through the five-hole of Anthony Stolarz for a 5-0 lead for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Chris Conner ruined Tristan Jarry's chance at the shutout by tipping in a two-man advantage tally at 14:34 of the second period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton quickly reestablished their five-goal lead in quick fashion, though, as Danny Kristo scored a mere 62 seconds after Conner's marker.
Kostopoulos scored again for his 199th career AHL goal to put a bow on the Penguins' 7-1 victory.
Jarry earned his 20th win of the season, stopping 30 of 31 shots faced. Stolarz turned aside 25 shots in the loss.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the St. John's IceCaps at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for tomorrow's game and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Penguins ticket packages, including 12-game and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.
