RECAP: Penguins Shut Down Phantoms, 7-1

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A packed house at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza witnessed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7-1, on Saturday during the Penguins' "Pink in the Rink" night.

The Penguins (34-10-3-0) had 11 different players chip in on the scoresheet and were led by Josh Archibald who tied a career-best with three points (2G-1A).

The night started off strong when Penguins captain Tom Kostopoulos found the back of the net just 6:42 into the game.

Archibald scored the first of his two goals on the night at the 11:11 mark of the first period after accepting an incredible pass from Garrett Wilson. Five minutes later, Archibald struck shorthanded, making it 3-0 in favor of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins continued to put the pressure on the Phantoms in the second period, and broke loose for a fourth goal when Archibald set up Wilson 9:05 into the middle frame. Fifty-nine seconds later, Sahir Gill snuck his second goal of the season through the five-hole of Anthony Stolarz for a 5-0 lead for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Chris Conner ruined Tristan Jarry's chance at the shutout by tipping in a two-man advantage tally at 14:34 of the second period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton quickly reestablished their five-goal lead in quick fashion, though, as Danny Kristo scored a mere 62 seconds after Conner's marker.

Kostopoulos scored again for his 199th career AHL goal to put a bow on the Penguins' 7-1 victory.

Jarry earned his 20th win of the season, stopping 30 of 31 shots faced. Stolarz turned aside 25 shots in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the St. John's IceCaps at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

