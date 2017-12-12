December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A physical matchup took place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans. The Penguins fought hard, but ultimately fell, 5-2.
Teddy Blueger scored both of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton\'s (13-5-0-1) goals in the contest, notching the first multi-goal game of his career.
After a scoreless opening frame, Blueger bravely stood in front of a wicked point shot from Andrey Pedan and tipped it past Linus Ullmark three and a half minutes into the second period. Blueger\'s tally put the Penguins on the board and elicited the fans to hurl hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice as part of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton\'s annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
After the mid-game stoppage for teddy bear clean-up, Rochester came out strong and rattled off four unanswered goals in the second stanza. Eric Cornel got the Americans on the board at 8:50 of the middle frame, followed by a goal by Garret Ross and two scores from Evan Rodrigues. Facing a three-goal deficit, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton cut into the lead at 14:29 of the third period courtesy of a shorthanded goal by Blueger. Ullmark misplayed the puck behind his cage, and Blueger swooped in on the loose change and tucked it around the post for his second tally of the night.
C.J. Smith iced the game for Rochester with an empty-netter with just 55.3 seconds left as the game reached its final score of 5-2. Anthony Peters recorded 32 saves on the 36 shots he faced in his Penguins debut. Ullmark posted 22 stops for the Americans.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs