RECAP: Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-0

News Release

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms used a three-goal outburst during a five-minute span in the first period to set up a 5-0 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-6-1-1) threw 39 shots at Lehigh Valley goalie Dustin Tokarski, who turned all of them all aside for his first shutout of the season.

The Phantoms struck twice in a 53-second stretch to take a sudden 2-0 lead. First, Mikhail Vorobyev thrust a centering feed into the back of the Penguins\' net, then Corban Knight pounced on a turnover and buried it at 13:10 of the opening frame.

Knight contributed to Lehigh Valley\'s next goal as well, setting up Oskar Lindblom on a two-on-one rush with under three minutes left in the first period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had a power play early in the second period and hoped to cut into the deficit, but instead saw Tyrell Goulbourne rush down the ice shorthanded and make it 4-0. Penguins netminder Anthony Peters left the game following the Goulbourne goal having made 15 stops on 19 shots faced, and he was replaced by Sean Maguire.

Matt Read put a bow on the Phantoms\' victory by scoring his team\'s fifth goal of the night at 13:36 of the third period. Read\'s bid was the only shot of 16 that solved Maguire once he stepped in for Peters.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton\'s penalty kill finished the night a perfect five-for-five, while its man advantage unit was unable to convert on five opportunities of its own.

