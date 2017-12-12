RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3

News Release

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in overtime to the Hershey Bears, 4-3, at Giant Center.

Daniel Sprong and Gage Quinney led the way offensively for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-5-1-1) with two-point efforts, but Chris Bourque got the last laugh for Hershey by scoring the overtime game-winner.

The Penguins took off early when Quinney fished a puck from a net-front scramble and poked it into the Bears\' net 2:12 into the game. Quinney later set up Daniel Sprong midway through the first period

for his 10th tally of the season, giving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-0 lead.

Liam O\'Brien cut the Bears\' deficit in half with 6:33 left in the second period, opening up the skies at Giant Center for thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals to rain down onto the ice as part of Hershey\'s teddy bear toss game.

O\'Brien struck again at 8:49 of the third, pulling Hershey into a 2-2 tie with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With a delayed penalty upcoming to the Penguins, the Bears pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Following a pitch and catch give-and-go rush through the neutral zone, O\'Brien fired his second goal of the night past Anthony Peters.

Hershey assumed a brief 3-2 lead when a point shot by Jonas Siegenthaler slipped in with 6:10 left in regulation, but Tom Sestito brought the game back to an even score less than a minute later.

Sestito\'s goal earned the Penguins a point in the standings by forcing overtime, but Bourque found the game-winner on a power play 1:15 into the extra period.

Anthony Peters started in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the second night in a row, making 25 saves in the OT loss. Pheonix Copley turned aside 22 Penguins shots to earn the win for the Bears.

