RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins concluded their regular season in dramatic fashion by pulling off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins (51-20-3-2) erased a two-goal deficit in the third period by scoring three unanswered goals. Adam Krause factored in on all three of those goals, including the shorthanded game-winner with only 3:25 left in regulation.

The Sound Tigers opened the scoring on the first power play of the game for either side. Ryan Pulock blasted a heavy slap shot off the post and at 13:08 of the first period.

Bridgeport's lead disappeared less than three minutes later when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with a man advantage marker of its own. Teddy Blueger's shot snuck through a screen set by Garrett Wilson and past Eamon McAdam 4:10 left to play in the opening frame. But the Sound Tigers came right back with another power play goal, this time with Carter Verhaeghe doing the honors as 49 seconds were left in the first period.

Bridgeport extended their lead to 3-1 midway through the second period when Travis St. Denis tapped one in on the back door.

A pivotal point in the game came shortly thereafter, when Penguins goalie Sean Maguire stoned Josh Ho-Sang on a penalty shot, preventing the Sound Tigers from taking a three-goal lead. Thirty-eight seconds before the conclusion of the middle stanza, Jean-Sébastien Dea delivered another power play goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to cut Bridgeport's lead down to 3-2.

Verhaeghe struck again 6:40 into the third period, extending Bridgeport's advantage on the scoreboard back to two goals.

From there, it was all Penguins.

Less than two minutes after Bridgeport scored, Jarrett Burton cashed in some loose change amidst a net-front scramble, making it 4-3. Krause tied the game just 1:16 later using his speed to go end-to-end and beat McAdam on a slick move.

Krause scored his second on the night after breaking away from Bridgeport defenders while on the penalty kill and netting a shorthanded goal with 3:25 left in regulation.

Maguire turned aside 22 shots in his first AHL start to earn his first AHL win. McAdam stopped 25 shots in the loss for the Sound Tigers.

The Penguins kick off the Calder Cup Playoffs next Friday, Apr. 21, at Dunkin' Donuts Center against the Providence Bruins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return for its first home game of the postseason on Thursday, Apr. 27.

Individual game tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home playoff games go on sale this coming Monday, Apr. 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Penguins postseason ticket packages, which include tickets to every home contest during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, are on sale now. With the purchase of a postseason ticket package, fans will receive a $6 food/merchandise voucher for every home game in the playoffs, as well as their same seat guaranteed. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans can secure their seats for every home game on the Cup run by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

