RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins concluded their regular season in dramatic fashion by pulling off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The Penguins (51-20-3-2) erased a two-goal deficit in the third period by scoring three unanswered goals. Adam Krause factored in on all three of those goals, including the shorthanded game-winner with only 3:25 left in regulation.
The Sound Tigers opened the scoring on the first power play of the game for either side. Ryan Pulock blasted a heavy slap shot off the post and at 13:08 of the first period.
Bridgeport's lead disappeared less than three minutes later when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with a man advantage marker of its own. Teddy Blueger's shot snuck through a screen set by Garrett Wilson and past Eamon McAdam 4:10 left to play in the opening frame. But the Sound Tigers came right back with another power play goal, this time with Carter Verhaeghe doing the honors as 49 seconds were left in the first period.
Bridgeport extended their lead to 3-1 midway through the second period when Travis St. Denis tapped one in on the back door.
A pivotal point in the game came shortly thereafter, when Penguins goalie Sean Maguire stoned Josh Ho-Sang on a penalty shot, preventing the Sound Tigers from taking a three-goal lead. Thirty-eight seconds before the conclusion of the middle stanza, Jean-Sébastien Dea delivered another power play goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to cut Bridgeport's lead down to 3-2.
Verhaeghe struck again 6:40 into the third period, extending Bridgeport's advantage on the scoreboard back to two goals.
From there, it was all Penguins.
Less than two minutes after Bridgeport scored, Jarrett Burton cashed in some loose change amidst a net-front scramble, making it 4-3. Krause tied the game just 1:16 later using his speed to go end-to-end and beat McAdam on a slick move.
Krause scored his second on the night after breaking away from Bridgeport defenders while on the penalty kill and netting a shorthanded goal with 3:25 left in regulation.
Maguire turned aside 22 shots in his first AHL start to earn his first AHL win. McAdam stopped 25 shots in the loss for the Sound Tigers.
The Penguins kick off the Calder Cup Playoffs next Friday, Apr. 21, at Dunkin' Donuts Center against the Providence Bruins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return for its first home game of the postseason on Thursday, Apr. 27.
Individual game tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home playoff games go on sale this coming Monday, Apr. 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Penguins postseason ticket packages, which include tickets to every home contest during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, are on sale now. With the purchase of a postseason ticket package, fans will receive a $6 food/merchandise voucher for every home game in the playoffs, as well as their same seat guaranteed. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans can secure their seats for every home game on the Cup run by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Claim North Division Title with 5-2 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino, Wolves Clinch Central Division Title - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins to Set Sail in Playoffs against Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017 - AHL
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Title; Open Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Season Ends with Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Cruises Past Rockford in Season Finale 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets