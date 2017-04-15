RECAP: Modesto 9, JetHawks 2

News Release

MODESTO, Calif. - Sam Hilliard hit his first home run of the season and finished a triple shy of the cycle, but the JetHawks fell to the Modesto Nuts, 9-2, on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Carlos Polanco (0-1) recorded two outs in the first before wildness set in, and the Nuts (5-4) took advantage by jumping out to an early 2-0 lead. With runners at first and second and two outs, Polanco walked three consecutive hitters, two with the bases loaded, and was unable to finish the frame. Heath Holder came on to end the inning, holding the Nuts to a 2-0 lead.

Holder would run into trouble in the third. The first five batters reached base on three hits, an error and a walk. Five runs (two earned) would score in the inning as the JetHawks (3-6) committed a total of three errors in the frame.

Hilliard singled his first time at the plate and doubled in his second at-bat with one out in the fourth inning. He stole third base and scored on a Roberto Ramos fly ball to give Lancaster its first run of the game.

Modestofirst homer of the season, to make the score 9-2.

Nuts starter Reggie McClain (2-0) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings in his second start of the season.

Huascar Brazoban (2.1IP) and Max Schuh (1IP) each recorded scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

The JetHawks look to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Craig Schlitter (1-0) will start against Modesto's Nathan Bannister (0-1).

