RECAP: Modesto 8, JetHawks 0

MODESTO, Calif. - Peter Lambert held the Nuts scoreless through five but didn't receive any run support and the Modesto Nuts rallied in the later innings to beat the JetHawks, 8-0, on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Lambert (0-2) pitched around trouble through most of his first five innings but couldn't escape a jam in the sixth. Logan Taylor singled to start the inning, and Lambert issued a one-out walk to Jordan Cowan to set the stage for Donnie Walton. The Nuts shortstop drove a double to right field to score both runners and break the scoreless tie. Walton would later score when Daniel Torres singled off reliever Sam Thoele.

Lambert ended the night allowing three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

Modesto's Anthony Misiewicz was strong through five innings in his second start. The lefty allowed just one hit, a Scott Burcham infield single, and struck out seven with just one walk

Matt Festa (1-0) relieved him in the sixth inning and surrendered just one hit over three innings to earn the win.

The Nuts (4-4) added three runs in the seventh inning, all charged to Thoele, and two runs in the eighth against reliver Cristian Quintin.

The JetHawks (3-5) were held scoreless for the first time this season and their two hits mark a season-low.

Yonathan Daza (0-for-4) and Mylz Jones (0-for-3) each saw their six-game hitting streaks come to an end.

The JetHawks and Nuts continue their three-game series on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Modesto. Carlos Polanco (0-0) is scheduled to start against Reggie McClain (1-0).

The JetHawks are in their first season as a Colorado Rockies affiliate in 2017. Full season, Hawks Packs and group tickets are available now at jethawks.com, or by calling (661) 726-5400.

