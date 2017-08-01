RECAP: Isotopes Walk off over Iowa in 12

News Release

It took 12 innings, but the Isotopes were able to salvage a series split with the Cubs, defeating Iowa, 7-6, at Isotopes Park. With the win, the Isotopes finished their eight-game homestand with four wins and four losses, remaining within two games of first place.

Isotopes first baseman Jordan Patterson led the way offensively for Albuquerque, finishing the day 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. The long ball was Patterson's team-leading 22nd of the season while his 80 RBI also lead his team.

Patterson was the 12th inning hero as well for the Isotopes, driving home Ryan McMahon on a sacrifice fly to win the ball game for Albuquerque.

Second baseman Derrik Gibson and catcher Tom Murphy also connected on home runs during the matinee. Gibson now has a career-high five on the season while Murphy's home run was his third of the campaign.

On the mound, Isotopes starter Yency Almonte had a shaky outing in his second Triple-A start. The 23-year-old righty allowed five runs in 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Albuquerque bullpen had another solid outing after retiring 13 batters in a row to end the game on Monday night. While James Farris allowed one run in his 1.1 innings on the mound, Shane Carle, Jairo Diaz and Austin House combined to shutout Iowa over the contest's last 6.0 innings. House picked up the win and improved to 6-1 on the season.

