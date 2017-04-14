RECAP: Hyka Gets His First Quakes Goal with Seconds Remaining

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes scored a last-second goal Friday night at Avaya Stadium to earn a point in a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas. The visitors took the lead in the 78th minute, but the Earthquakes equalized on the last play of the match through midfielder Jahmir Hyka's first MLS goal.FC Dallas entered the match on Friday with the league's highest points per game average (2.5) and are one of just three undefeated teams left in MLS. With the result, the Earthquakes remain undefeated at home this season (2-0-2) and hold a 2-2-2 record overall.

The Earthquakes hit the road for three consecutive contests away from Avaya Stadium, beginning with a showdown against the New England Revolution on Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California.

MLS Regular Season

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 FC Dallas

April 14, 2017 - Avaya Stadium in San Jose, CA

Attendance: 18,000

Scoring Summary: FCD - Kellyn Acosta (unassisted) 78; SJ - Jahmir Hyka (Chris Wondolowski) 90+4.

Misconduct Summary: SJ - Fatai Alashe (caution) 83; FCD - Atiba Harris (caution) 90+2; FCD - Jesse Gonzalez (caution) 90+3.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: David Bingham; Shaun Francis (Shea Salinas 81), Florian Jungwirth, Fatai Alashe, Nick Lima; Jahmir Hyka, Anibal Godoy, Darwin Ceren, Cordell Cato (Tommy Thompson 63); Marco Ureî=B1a (Danny Hoesen 72), Chris Wondolowski.

SHOTS: 13, SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 11; CORNER KICKS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1.

FC DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez; Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Maynor Figueroa; Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Victor Ulloa 81), Roland Lamah (Javier Morales 68); Maximiliano Urruti, Cristian Colman (Tesho Akindele 58).

SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 12; CORNER KICKS: 3; OFFSIDES: 3.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH DOMINIC KINNEAR

Thoughts on second late comeback game:

"I'm glad we are scoring goals to tie but there are other things to address: good first half, poor second half. I thought Dallas was creeping into the game slowly and were getting chances. You can put that down to pressure. I put it as bad decisions on our part and it is something we can definitely avoid."

Overall thoughts on the game:

"I thought we played some good stuff first 30-35 minutes. We looked pretty sharp and were moving the ball well. Second half we came out and I thought we were a little bit lackadaisical and they were getting chances because of that. Dallas is a good team. They're very solid, not too many weaknesses so when you give the ball away they're going to punish you and put you under pressure. That's what was happening in the second half."

Overall thoughts on performance:

"I thought we did okay. The first half, we were kind of humming along pretty good. We started giving the ball away and putting ourselves under pressure; when you have the ball and you open yourselves up you lose it, there are gaps to attack. We need to be a little bit smarter."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER JAHMIR HYKA

On his first career MLS goal:

"I just followed the ball. The defender missed the ball a little bit, I think, and I just went at full speed. I just took it with me and shot it. I didn't think so much. Thank God it went in."

On the quality of the game-winning shot:

"It wasn't a clean shot. That may be the reason that it went in because maybe if I shot it very hard maybe the keeper would have had it. I'm happy about that and I'm happy that we drew this game because I think we didn't deserve to lose. We have to continue to play like we played in the first half. In the second half we didn't do that. We lost many balls and tried to play with long balls, which is not our game. We need to do that better next game."

On the team getting another late equalizer:

"I think that shows character. We showed the team spirit and that we fight until the last second. That's important because it's not the same if you lose or draw the game. I hope that we'll do better in the next game against New England and get the three points."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI

On the team getting another late equalizer reminiscent of the 2012 San Jose Earthquakes team:

"It's a whole different squad and a whole different team with a whole different mentality, but the belief and the fight will always be here."

On the effectiveness of the high press:

"Any stretch is very important. Especially as you go through a three-game stretch, you look at those throughout the whole season and you have to make the most of them. These three on the road are going to be very tough places, but we feel confident. Every time we step out there we want three points."

