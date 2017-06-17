Recap: GreenJackets Thump Tourists Again

News Release

AUGUSTA --For the second straight game, the last place Augusta GreenJackets took it to the Asheville Tourists. On Saturday night, Asheville plated a pair of first inning runs before Augusta rolled off seven unanswered to win 7-2.

Both of Asheville's first inning runs were unearned thanks to a three base throwing error by Jean Angomas. The Tourists did not manage to put a runner on third base the rest of the game.

Asheville's starting pitcher, Antonio Santos, was lit up by Augusta. The GreenJackets pounded out five hits with their first five batters of the game. By the end of the third, the GreenJackets had recorded nine hits but only led 4-2.

Augusta managed some timely hits as the game progressed. Sandro Fabian, who finished with four RBI, recorded an RBI single in the fifth to make it 5-2. Skyler Ewing's two-run double that was sorely misplayed in centerfield gave the GreenJackets a 7-2 lead.

In the five games of this road trip, the Tourists have trailed by at least three runs entering the seventh inning in every game. They have one game left in the first half; Sunday in Augusta at 5:05pm.

