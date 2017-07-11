RECAP: Generals Come Back for Fifth-Straight Win

News Release

Pearl, Miss. - The Generals trailed by five runs through two innings, but managed to come back and beat Mississippi 8-7 Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. Jackson's biggest comeback of the year gave extended the team's winning streak to a season-long five games.

Jackson (10-9, 47-42) only led in the first and ninth innings, but it was enough for the victory. The Generals are now above .500 in the Second Half, and the team is just a half-game back of Tennessee in the Wild Card standings.

Drew Muren (2-1, 5.40) managed to both get the victory on the mound and score the winning run. The tall righty struck out three over two scoreless innings in relief to keep the game tied at seven. In the top of the ninth, he singled with one out while batting for himself. With Victor Reyes up, a wild pitch moved him to second and an errant throw by Mississippi catcher Sal Giardina got him to third base. Two batters later, he scored the go-ahead run on an Evan Marzilli single that deflected off of pitcher Philip Pfeifer (1-3, 4.06) to make it 8-7.

Gabriel Moya (S, 16) remained perfect as Jackson's closer, retiring the side on nine pitches to pick up his 16th save of the season. Moya has not allowed a run since May 1, a span of 21 appearances.

Trailing 7-3 going into the seventh inning, the Generals managed to rally to tie the game thanks to a string of two-out hits. With two on, Dawel Lugo drove in Kevin Medrano with a single. Pinch-hitter Domingo Leyba followed by driving a two-run double over the head of right fielder Connor Lien. To complete the comeback, Stewart Ijames blasted a triple off the wall in center field to get Leyba home and make it 7-7.

Mississippi (4-14, 38-50) jumped in front with six runs over the first two innings. The Braves had been held scoreless on seven hits in the first two games of the series. They followed a Jackson run in the first with three of their own on five hits. In the second, home runs from Keith Curcio and Ronald Acuna made it 6-1.

The Generals had not come back from more than four runs down at any point this season before Tuesday. Lugo, who drove in three runs, made it a four-run game in the third with an RBI double. In the fifth, he drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Jackson's bullpen was fantastic, allowing just a run on three hits in seven innings of work. The only Mississippi run against the relief corps came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gabe Speier, Josh Taylor, Muren and Moya struck out nine and walked only two while allowing just three hits to keep the Generals in the game.

Jamie Westbrook had a pair of hits in the contest, stretching his hitting streak to 10 games. The contest included a total of ten pitches and five errors between the two teams. The Generals used all but one bench player in the contest, which took three hours and 40 minutes.

