Recap: Cyclones Get Five Unanswered to Earn Third in a Row against Mavericks

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (25-18-2-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-2, on Thursday night. Defenseman and team captain Eric Knodel led the way with a pair of goals, while defenseman Brycen Martin and forwards Justin Danforth and Brandon McNally added lone tallies for the Cyclones who have won three straight.

After the Mavericks took a 2-0 lead on goals from forwards Jordan Kwas and Shawn Pauly, Cincinnati scored their first of two power play goals on the night when a shot from forward Justin Vaive was tipped in by Danforth to cut their deficit in half. 2-1, after the first.

In the second, Cincinnati pulled even at the 8:02 mark when a shot from forward Alex Kile was turned aside by Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons, but Martin was following up the play and slammed the puck in from the slot to pull the Cyclones even, 2-2.

Cincinnati took the lead 1:43 later on a similar play, as Danforth fired a shot from the left circle that was kicked out by Parsons right to Knodel who slammed in the rebound to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead.

The 'Clones were not done and added one more prior to the break when Danforth tossed a pass to Knodel and he launched a shot from the slot and in on the power play, putting Cincinnati ahead, 4-2, after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati put a bow on this one at the 9:10 mark of the third period when Martin launched a shot from just inside the blue line that was tipped in by McNally to give the Cyclones a 5-2 lead and the eventual win.

The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 31-25 on the evening, with goaltender Jason Kasdorf stopping 23 in the win. Cincinnati continues their four-game homestand on Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

