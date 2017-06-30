RECAP: Balaguert Outblasts Ijames in Jackson Loss

News Release

BALAGUERT OUTBLASTS IJAMES IN GENERALS LOSS

After Ijames' homer, Tennessee first baseman answers with go-ahead shot

Sevierville Tenn. - Leading 2-1 in the third inning, the Jackson Generals could not defeat a familiar villain, as the Tennessee Smokies returned fire in a 5-2 win at Smokies Stadium at Sevierville. Tennessee first baseman Yasiel Balaguert launched a lead-changing three-run home run in the bottom of the third, his second in as many nights and fifth homer overall against the Generals.

Playing with only 23 players for the second consecutive night, the Generals (3-5, 40-38) gained an early lead, but their scoring was once again limited to a single half-inning. Joel Payamps (3-2, 4.73 ERA) took the loss for Jackson, as his side was held hitless in situations with runners in scoring position. Stewart Ijames hit his fifth home run of the year in the contest.

The Generals snagged a 2-1 lead in the top half of the third inning, taking the fight to Smokies started Brett Anderson. After Payamps grounded out, Victor Reyes got aboard by beating out a single to the left side of the infield. Left fielder Stewart Ijames watched the first pitched from Anderson go by for a called strike, but Ijames sent MLB veteran's subsequent 0-1 offering over the right field wall. Ijames' dinger was the third of the Second Half, and it gave Jackson a brief lead.

In the bottom portion of the inning, Payamps retired leadoff hitter Charcer Burks and No. 3 hitter David Bote, but he allowed singles to Ben Zobrist and Jason Vosler to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Balaguert, who hit a three-run homerun in the previous night's game, took Payamps deep on the fifth pitch of the at-bat. The shot clearing the picnic area beyond left field to give Tennessee a 4-2 lead, an advantage that held up through the final six innings.

The Generals gave themselves two good chances to rally, but neither one panned out. A pair of walks and an infield error loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning, but Payamps grounded to third baseman Jason Vosler, who fired home to force out a Travis Denker at home plate. Reyes followed with a grounder to shortstop that Carlos Penalver flipped to Bote at second base to force out Payamps for the inning's final out. Reyes got another two-out, bases-full chance in the sixth inning, but a groundout to Bote left the Generals' wanting for runs.

Tennessee's first run came in the first inning. Burks led off with a double, and Zobrist walked behind him. An errant pitch by Payamps allowed the runners to move up a base, and groundout to second base by Bote brought Burks home with the game's first run. Burks also scored the final tally in the fifth inning after getting on base with a walk. With Zobrist at bat, Burks stole second base, and then he advanced to third on a wild pitch. Zobrist flew out to shallow left field, but Bote singled into right-center field to drive in his second run of the night, making the score 5-2.

Jared Miller and Gabriel Moya combined for three scoreless innings of relief pitching in the loss. Kevin Cron picked up his team-best 17th double of the year, but the Generals also left ten men on base in their fourth straight defeat. Shortstop Galli Cribbs finished 1-for-4 in his Double-A debut. Denker was the only General to record multiple hits.

The series continues Saturday night in East Tennessee. Right-hander Ivan Pineyro (6-0, 1.95 ERA) gets the start against the Smokies' Trevor Clifton (5-4, 3.69 ERA), an East Tennessee native. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is at 7:00 pm ET/6:00 CT, and fans can listen to all the action starting with the Pregame Show at 6:45 pm ET/5:45 pm CT on Willie 94 FM & 1390 AM.

