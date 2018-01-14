Recap - Sound Tigers 3, Bruins 2

News Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Casey Bailey filtered home the game-winning tally with nearly two minutes left in regulation on Friday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-13-4-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 3-2 win against the AHL's best goaltender, Jordan Binnington, and the Providence Bruins (22-11-3-0) at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Bailey's ninth goal of the season came from the left corner at 17:56 of the third period, which narrowly sailed past the near post and Binnington's right leg from a seemingly impossible angle.

With the victory, the Sound Tigers snapped a four-game drought (0-1-2-1) and improved to 3-1-0-0 against the Bruins this season. The road team has won all four meetings in the series.

Providence struck first just 2:08 into the opening period when Peter Cehlarik netted his sixth goal in the AHL this season. Cehlarik started the early attack with a wrist shot that deflected off Christopher Gibson's glove and to the right corner, where Ryan Fitzgerald and Sena Acolatse collaborated to keep it deep. Fitzgerald eventually opened up and slipped a pass to Cehlarik out front for a one-time shot into the cage. The second-year forward has nine points (six goals, three assists) in nine games with Providence this season.

Steve Bernier evened the contest with a power-play tally at 16:31 of the opening frame. Following a big-time pad save from Gibson to deny an odd-man rush for the Bruins, Tanner Fritz carried the puck in transition and snapped a shot at Binnington, which the Providence netminder turned back in front. Bernier stayed with it and flicked the rebound past Binnington for his 11th goal of the season, and third on the man advantage, with Justin Hickman in the box for cross-checking.

Kyle Burroughs gave Bridgeport its first lead at 4:19 of the second period when he skated down the right wing and beat Binnington's glove with a quick shot from a sharp angle. It was Burroughs' second goal in three games and his third of the season, assisted by Fritz and Ryan Bourque. Fritz extended his team lead in the scoring department to 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) and 12 multi-point games this season.

Just 39 seconds later, Jordan Szwarz made it 2-2 when he cleaned up a second-chance opportunity from below the left hash marks for his team-best 14th goal of the year. Jakub Zboril unleashed a heavy slap shot from the high slot that Gibson fought off, but Szwarz capitalized on the rebound with a backhand flip.

Both teams had chances through the duration of the second period and into the third, but neither team could gain an edge until Bailey scored the winner at 17:56 of the final frame. Seth Helgeson and Mitch Vande Sompel earned the assists, which gave the latter a multi-point effort as well (two helpers).

The Bruins opted to pull Binnington in the final minute as an attempt to force overtime, but Gibson and the Sound Tigers' defense held strong, including several key pad saves in the final 20 seconds.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Gibson (13-7-2) made 28 saves and improved to 5-1-2 over his last eight appearances, while Binnington answered 25 shots, but saw his eight-game win streak and 10-game unbeaten streak come to an end. He entered the game with a league-best 1.55 goals-against-average.

