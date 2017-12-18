Recap - Phantoms 3, Sound Tigers 2 (OT)

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 17, 2017) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (13-11-2-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, forced overtime with a power-play goal late in the third period from Casey Bailey, but fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (18-9-1-2) in a 3-2 final at Webster Bank Arena on Sunday.

It was Bailey's third goal in as many games and Michael Dal Colle also logged a tally in regulation, but Lehigh Valley's Corban Knight scored the game-winner just 42 seconds into the extra session. The Phantoms earned their fourth win in as many games against the Sound Tigers.

Between the pipes, Dustin Tokarski (8-2-2) was solid for the visitors and made an impressive 37 saves on 39 shots to backstop the Phantoms' win.

BOX SCORE

Dal Colle put the Sound Tigers on the board first at 9:02 of the opening period. Kane Lafranchise zipped the puck around the boards and deep into Lehigh Valley's zone, where Bailey outhustled a pair of Phantoms' defensemen in the right corner to keep the play alive. Bailey proceeded to send a centering pass to the front of the net, which met Dal Colle in stride and the second-year forward buried a redirection into the back of the twine.

The Phantoms bounced back in the second period and scored twice early in the frame to take a 2-1 lead. The first came from the stick of Steven Swavely, who netted his first goal in the AHL this season. Swavely created the opportunity by lifting the puck out of his own zone and the Phantoms hurried down the ice. Radel Fazleev skated onto it and set up a two-on-one rush, before connecting a back-door feed to Swavey for a one timer to tie the game at the 2:45 mark.

Danick Martel scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season just over three minutes later. Knight settled the puck behind Bridgeport's net and attempted a centering pass to Martel, but his effort was redirected into the air and hovered at the top left corner. Martel stayed with it and batted the airborne puck past Christopher Gibson, which stood as a good goal despite the Sound Tigers' bench calling for a high stick.

Not to be denied, Bridgeport came back to tie the game and pocket one point. While on the power play following a Phantoms' penalty for too many men on the ice, the Sound Tigers converted when Bailey scored his seventh goal of the season, tipping in a Sebastian Aho slap shot from the point. Tanner Fritz also registered his team-leading 29th point of the season at the 16:00 mark. The game remained tied at the end of regulation.

Less than a minute into overtime, Knight scored the game-winner on a one-on-one rush down the right side of Bridgeport's zone. Knight settled for a shot from the circle, but his blast was a rocket that went top shelf on Gibson.

The Sound Tigers outshot the Phantoms 39-18 and finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play. Lehigh Valley did not have a power play in the game.

