RECAP - Martinelli, Hennigan Lead Claws to 3-1 Win in Saturday Nightcap

- LAKEWOOD, NJ - Jonathan Hennigan wiggled out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the seventh inning as the BlueClaws held off Greensboro 3-1 in the second game of a Saturday double-header at FirstEnergy Park.

The Grasshoppers loaded the bases with one out off Mauricio Llovera when Hennigan was summoned from the pen. He struck out Corey Bird and Aaron Knapp to end the game and earn his second save.

The BlueClaws improve to 6-5 on the year with the win while Greensboro falls to 7-4. The teams split both a Saturday double-header and their four-game series.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the top of the fourth off Nick Fanti. With two outs, Branden Berry was hit by a pitch and Boo Vazquez drove him home with an RBI double for a 1-0 Greensboro lead.

Cord Sandberg got the BlueClaws on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double to left-center to drive home Alex Wojciechowski, who had singled. It was Sandberg's 13th hit in his last seven games played.

The BlueClaws took the lead with three runs in the fourth. Cord Sandberg tied the game with a double and David Martinelli's RBI double gave the BlueClaws the lead. On Martinelli's RBI double, a throwing error allowed a second run to score and put the BlueClaws up 3-1.

Boo Vazquez had both Greensboro hits while Carlos Duran was 2-3 for Lakewood in the win.

After an off-day on Sunday, the BlueClaws open a three-game series with Hagerstown on Monday at 6:35 pm. LHP Bailey Falter (0-0) gets the start for the BlueClaws.

