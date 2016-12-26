RECAP | IceCaps Nip Marlies 2-1 on Boxing Day
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
TORONTO, ON - The St. John's IceCaps held on for a 2-1 win over divisional rivals, the Toronto Marlies at the Ricoh Coliseum on Monday afternoon.
The IceCaps and Marlies went scoreless in the first frame before St. John's forward Daniel Audette scored to make it 1-0 on a feed from Jacob de la Rose and Max Friberg in the second. Jeremy Gregoire capitalized on a shorthanded steal later in the period to give the IceCaps a 2-0 lead.
The Marlies came back with a tally from Kerby Rychel early in the third period to cut the lead in half, but Toronto couldn't complete the comeback as IceCaps netminder Charlie Lindgren stood tall in net stopping 24-of-25 shots in a first star performance.
The IceCaps continue their road trip with two games in Utica on Wednesday and Friday versus the Comets. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers and on www.ahllive.com.
Single Game Tickets for 2017 are on-sale now!
Goalscorers:
STJ: Daniel Audette (4), Jeremy Gregoire (5)
TOR: Kerby Rychel (6)
Goaltenders:
STJ: Lindgren - W (24/25)
TOR: Bibeau - L (13/15)
IceCaps Power Play: (0/3
IceCaps Penalty Kill: (3/4)
Molson Canadian Three Stars:
1. Charlie Lindgren - STJ
2. Jeremy Gregoire - STJ
3. Kerby Rychel - TOR
IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Joel Hanley
