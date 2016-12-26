RECAP | IceCaps Nip Marlies 2-1 on Boxing Day

December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





TORONTO, ON - The St. John's IceCaps held on for a 2-1 win over divisional rivals, the Toronto Marlies at the Ricoh Coliseum on Monday afternoon.

The IceCaps and Marlies went scoreless in the first frame before St. John's forward Daniel Audette scored to make it 1-0 on a feed from Jacob de la Rose and Max Friberg in the second. Jeremy Gregoire capitalized on a shorthanded steal later in the period to give the IceCaps a 2-0 lead.

The Marlies came back with a tally from Kerby Rychel early in the third period to cut the lead in half, but Toronto couldn't complete the comeback as IceCaps netminder Charlie Lindgren stood tall in net stopping 24-of-25 shots in a first star performance.

The IceCaps continue their road trip with two games in Utica on Wednesday and Friday versus the Comets. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers and on www.ahllive.com.

Goalscorers:

STJ: Daniel Audette (4), Jeremy Gregoire (5)

TOR: Kerby Rychel (6)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - W (24/25)

TOR: Bibeau - L (13/15)

IceCaps Power Play: (0/3

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (3/4)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Charlie Lindgren - STJ

2. Jeremy Gregoire - STJ

3. Kerby Rychel - TOR

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Joel Hanley

