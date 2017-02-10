RECAP | IceCaps Ghosted 4-2 by Phantoms
February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The St. John's IceCaps had a close game but fell 4-2 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center Friday night.
Bobby Farnham struck first for the IceCaps on a redirect of Julien Brouillette's shot from the point. Daniel Audette broke an 11-game scoreless streak picking up the other helper on the first goal. The Phantoms came back with a tally from Travis Sanheim to end the first period tied at one apiece.
Charles Hudon scored his fifteenth of the season to give the IceCaps a 2-1 lead in the second period on an unassisted breakaway, before Lehigh Valley's Chris Conner potted the equalizer late in the frame.
The third period went scoreless until the Phantoms' Mark Alt potted the go-ahead tally with just 3:53 left in the final frame. Cole Bardreau would add an empty-netter to seal the win for Lehigh Valley.
Charlie Lindgren was solid in net for the IceCaps stopping 33-of-36 shots, as well as a penalty shot in the third period.
The IceCaps finish up a six-game road trip tomorrow night (8:35pm) with a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.
St. John's returns home on Valentine's Day to face the Binghamton Senators and tickets are on-sale now! Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
Goal Scorers: STJ: Farnham (8), Hudon (15) LV: Sanheim (8), Conner (14), Alt (1), Bardreau (7)
Goaltenders: STJ: Lindgren - L(33/36) LV: Anthony Stolarz - W(19/21)
IceCaps Power Play: (0/5) IceCaps Penalty Kill: (2/3)
Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Mark Alt - LV 2. Cole Bardreau - LV 3. Charlie Lindgren - STJ
IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Charles Hudon
