RECAP | IceCaps Drop 6-2 Decision in Devils

ALBANY, NY - The St. John's IceCaps fell 6-2 to the Albany Devils at the Times Union Center on Wednesday night.

Albany was aggressive on the forecheck, potting goals early in both the first and second period to take a 2-0 lead. Nikita Scherbak scored his tenth of the season (from Jacob de la Rose and Jonathan Racine) to cut the Devils lead in half.

Brett Lernout also scored for the IceCaps - his first of the season - in the middle frame, but the Devils potted three more to stretch the lead to 6-2. Both teams went scoreless in the final period, while Albany outshot St. John's 32-22 overall.

Charlie Lindgren started between the pipes for the IceCaps, but after allowing five goals in 16 shots, was replaced by Yann Danis. Mark MacMillan's helper on Lernout's goal stretched his point streak to four games.

The IceCaps finish up a ten-game road trip with games on Friday against the Binghamton Senators and Saturday facing the Syracuse Crunch. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goal Scorers: STJ: Scherbak (10), Lernout (1) ALB: Carter Camper (1), Blake Coleman (11, 12), Brian Gibbons (9), Blake Pietila (11), Ben Sexton (9)

Goaltenders: STJ: Charlie Lindgren - L(11/16), Yann Danis - (15/16) ALB: Ken Appleby - W(20/22)

IceCaps Power Play: 0/3 IceCaps Penalty Kill: 2/4

Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Blake Coleman - ALB 2. Brian Gibbons - ALB 3. Blake Pietila - ALB

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Brett Lernout

