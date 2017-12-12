Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Scott Eansor scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (12-8-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, -suffered a 4-1 setback to the Providence Bruins (13-6-2-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

The loss in regulation snapped Bridgeport's eight-game point streak overall and the club's four-game point streak at home. It was the fourth straight victory for Providence.

BOX SCORE: A leisurely start to the afternoon saw back-and-forth play for the first five minutes, and neither team recorded a shot until the 5:03 mark when Travis St. Denis fired a wrist shot at Bruins' netminder Zane McIntyre. Just over four minutes later, great fore-checking by Eansor led to the game's first goal, as the rookie forward applied a hit at the left point and held the puck in. He proceeded to flip a shot towards the net that Ben Holmstrom screened, allowing the puck to sail past McIntyre's glove at the 9:13 mark.

The Sound Tigers maintained their one-goal advantage until 17:32 of the second period when Austin Czarnik capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone. Following a takeaway just ahead of Bridgeport's blue line, Czarnik and Anton Blidh skated in 2-on-0, and Czarnik beat Kristers Gudlevskis' glove to make it 1-1.

The Bruins sealed their sixth road win of this season with a trio of goals in the third period, beginning with the eventual game-winner from Colton Hargrove just 21 seconds in. Jordan Szwarz started the scoring chance with a wrist shot off the crossbar that caromed directly to Czarnik, who shuffled it over to an open Hargrove below the left hash marks. Hargrove's seventh goal of the season made it 2-1. Good fore-checking by the Bruins at 13:08 of the final frame led to another tally for the visitors. Sena Acolatse collected his first goal of the season when he skated through the left circle and ripped a shot off of Gudlevskis' glove and into the top right corner of the cage, assisted by Blidh and Tommy Cross

In an attempt to pull within one, head coach Brent Thompson called Gudlevskis to the bench with 2:40 left in the game. However, Providence put the contest on ice with an empty-net tally from Czarnik at the 18:37 mark.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Gudlevskis (4-4-2) made 23 saves for Bridgeport, while McIntyre (7-4-1) turned back 26 chances for the Bruins. Shots were dead even 27-27. Sebastian Aho and Tanner Fritz were held without a point for the Sound Tigers, ending their six-game and four-game point streaks, respectively.

