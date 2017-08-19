News Release

REAL SALT LAKE'S UNBEATEN STREAK ENDS AT SIX

Luis Silva's Third Goal in Five Games not enough to Hold Back Impact Attack as RSL's Three Game Road Winning Streak Comes to an End with a 3-1 Defeat in Montreal

Montreal, Quebec (Saturday Aug. 19, 2017) - Real Salt Lake (8-13-5, 29 pts) fell 3-1 at the hands of the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo on Saturday, ending its six-game unbeaten run behind two goals from Ignacio Piatti.

A sudden injury to RSL DF Marcelo Silva forced Head Coach Mike Petke into an early change, shifting roles of the RSL back-line.

The home side took advantage of the injury to Silva when they jumped out to an early lead just 11 minutes in through Ignacio Piatti, his first of two in the half, when he touched a chance past GK Nick Rimando. RSL fought back to equalize through FW Luis Silva when he laced a rocket past Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush for his second goal in as many games in the 26th minute.

However, a second goal from Piatti gave the Impact a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

The second half started briskly much like the first when Montreal added a third goal through Anthony Jackson-Hamel just two minutes into the half. RSL could never get a firm foothold after the Impact's third goal. The Claret-and-Cobalt's best chance of the second half fell to the feet of Silva when he slammed a first-time volley off the post in minute 60.

As RSL pressed to get back into the game in final quarter of the match, Montreal's defense held strong and denied every chance from the visitors as the match ended 3-1.

UP NEXT: Real Salt Lake returns home to Rio Tinto Stadium after a two-game Eastern Conference road swing to face the San Jose Earthquakes for the second time in 2017 on Wednesday (8 pm MT). The two teams squared off in late June with the Earthquakes getting the better of RSL by a 2-1 decision in a game that saw rookie Jose Hernandez notch his first MLS goal.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN: MTL - Ignacio Piatti (Blerim Dzemaili, Anthony Jackson-Hamel), 11th minute: A counter attack put Montreal in behind the RSL defense as Dzemali crossed the ball to Piatti, whose first-time shot beat Rimando for the game's first goal.

RSL - Luis Silva (Albert Rusnák), 26th minute: Against the run of play, Silva played a 1-2 with RSL midfielder Albert Rusnák into the box. Silva reached the pass from Rusnák and unleashed a first-time shot that flew past Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush for the equalizer.

MTL - Ignacio Piatti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel), 29th minute: End-to-end passing from Montreal saw Jackson-Hamel receive the ball with his back to goal inside the box. Jackson-Hamel elected to touch the ball wide to Piatti who beat RSL defender Tony Beltran before smashing home his second goal of the night.

MTL - Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Louis Beland-Goyette) 47th minute: A through ball played into the box by Beland-Goyette found the run of Jackson-Hamel who smashed home the game's third goal past RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

KEY SAVES AND DEFENSIVE STOPS:

NOTES: RSL ends its six-game unbeaten run and three-game road winning streak away from Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL striker Luis Silva scored his third goal in five games when he scored in the 26th minute. RSL defender Marcelo Silva left the match in the sixth minute due to injury. Match: Real Salt Lake at Montreal Impact

Date: August 19, 2017

Venue: Stade Saputo; Montréal, Quebec

Attendance: 19,541

Weather: Cloudy and 72 degrees

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Real Salt Lake 1 0 1

Montreal Impact 2 1 3

Lineups:

Real Salt Lake: (4-2-3-1): Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Marcelo Silva (David Horst, 6'), Justen Glad, Chris Wingert (Yura Movsisyan, 86'); Kyle Beckerman, Sunny (Sebastián Saucedo, 60'), Jefferson Savarino, Albert Rusnák, Brooks Lennon; Luis Silva

Subs not used: Lalo Fernandez, Danilo Acosta, Reagan Dunk, Luke Mulholland

Montreal Impact: (4-3-3): Evan Busch; Hassoun Camara (Shaun Francis, 67'), Kyle Fisher, Larent Ciman, Daniel Lovitz; Louis Beland-Goyette, Samuel Piette, Blerim Dzemail (Andrés Romero, 74')i; Michael Salazer, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Victor Cabrera, 85'), Ignacio Piatti

Subs not used: Maxime Crépeau, Marco Donadel, Patrice Bernier, Matteo, Mancosu

Stats Summary: MTL/RSL

Shots: 14 / 19

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Saves: 5 / 0

Corner Kicks: 0 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 19

Offside: 2 / 1

SCORING SUMMARY

MTL - Ignacio Piatti (Blerim Dzemaili, Anthony Jackson-Hamel), 11'

RSL - Luis Silva (Albert Rusnák), 26'

MTL - Ignacio Piatti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel), 29'

MTL - Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Louis Beland-Goyette) 47'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL - Brooks Lennon (caution) 39'

RSL - Sunny (caution) 45'+3

RSL - Chris Wingert (caution) 57'

MTL - Evan Bush (caution) 63'

RSL - Tony Beltran (caution) 66'

RSL - Luis Silva (caution) 78'

RSL - David Horst (caution) 85'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4th Official: Sorin Stoica

VAR: Hilario Grajeda

