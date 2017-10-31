October 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake
News Release
REAL SALT LAKE TO HOST FINAL MEDIA AVAILABLITY SESSION OF 2017 ON WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. RSL Players to be Available Following Exit Physicals in Sandy from 5-6:30 p.m.
SANDY, Utah (Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017) - After finishing the club's 13th MLS season, Real Salt Lake will hold its final media availability session of 2017 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5-6:30 p.m.
All RSL players who are currently in market will be available to the media following their exit physicals at the Sandy office of Team Physician Drew Cooper, located at 9350 South 150 East, 4th Floor. The players will be available beginning at approximately 5 p.m. as they arrive for their annual exit physicals.
Media members with any questions regarding Wednesday's availability sessions are asked to please contact Director of PR and Web Content Matt Gaschk in the RSL Communications Department via email at mgaschk@RSL.com.
