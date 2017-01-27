January 27, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake
News Release
REAL SALT LAKE SIGNS MF/FW LUIS SILVAMLS Veteran Returns to the Claret-and-Cobalt from Tigres UANL in Mexico's Liga MXSANDY, UT (Friday) - Real Salt Lake has announced on Friday that it has signed MF/FW Luis Silva after he played with Tigres UANL in Mexico's Liga MX for the last year.
"We are excited to have Luis back," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said. "He's a talented player that we loved having here and during that time, he fit in very well with the organization. He can play multiple positions and brings another dimension to the attacking front."
Silva, 28, returns to Rio Tinto Stadium after spending the second half of the 2015 season with Real Salt Lake. He was originally acquired in a mid-season trade with D.C. United for Alvaro Saborio on July 16, 2015, and played in 10 matches, making seven starts as both a midfielder and a wide forward.
In 108 career MLS matches with RSL (2015), D.C. United (2013-2015) and Toronto FC (2012-2013), Silva has 20 goals and 13 assists, including a standout season in 2014 with D.C. United in which he scored 11 goals to go with four assists to lead the club in scoring.
With Tigres, Silva made two appearances since making the move to Mexico last winter, both coming in CONCACAF Champions League. Between his time in MLS and Liga MX, he has 11 Champions League appearances.
Transaction: Real Salt Lake signs MF/FW Luis Silva.
