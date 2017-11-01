Real Salt Lake Player Acquisition Announcement Thursday at 2:00 PM MT

News Release

SANDY, Utah (Wednesday) - Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. MT, Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke and General Manager Craig Waibel will be joined by Owner Dell Loy Hansen to jointly announce a player acquisition transaction; the event will be hosted in the Toyota 100 Lions Club on the ground floor of Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

In order for RSL and the venue to accommodate your coverage needs, please RSVP to Matt Gaschk in the RSL Communications Department at MGaschk@RSL.com no later than 12:00 noon MT on Thursday, Nov. 2. RSL Communications appreciates your cooperation with this request.

