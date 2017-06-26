Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with Daryl Shore

News Release

SANDY, Utah (Monday) - Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke announced today that the club has parted ways with Director of Goalkeeping Daryl Shore.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for Daryl's time and work here since the 2014 season," said Petke, who was named RSL's fourth head coach in the 13-year history of the Major League Soccer franchise in Utah back on March 29.

"Effective immediately, I am pleased to welcome Real Monarchs goalkeeping coach Matt Glaeser to the first team on an interim basis while we search for a permanent addition to our coaching staff," continued Petke, who looks to extend the club's home win streak to four consecutive games with Friday's home contest against visiting Orlando City. "Matt has done a fantastic job with a trio of goalkeepers on the 12-1-1 Monarchs, and has earned this opportunity to share his work and knowledge of the game on the first-team staff."

Real Salt Lake welcomes both a national ESPN audience and Orlando City to Rio Tinto Stadium this Friday at 7:30 p.m. MT, kicking off the club's annual Independence Day Weekend celebration with post-game fireworks. A handful of tickets remain for the return of former RSL and current Orlando City personalities such as Jason Kreis, Will Johnson, Luis Gil and Donnie Toia to Utah, as well as C.J. Brown and Miles Joseph.

RSL is 3-0-5 all-time at Rio Tinto Stadium on Independence Day Weekend celebrations featuring post-game fireworks, and 3-1-8 overall including Rice-Eccles Stadium dates (the club's lone "July 4" loss came in 2007 in a 1-2 loss to Toronto FC. Please visit www.RSL.com or call 844.Real.Tix to secure seats.

