Real Salt Lake MF Albert RusnCalled in to Slovakian National Team

News Release

SANDY, Utah (Thursday) - Real Salt Lake MF Albert Rusnak has been called in to the Slovakian National Team for a pair of friendlies next week in Europe. Slovakia will face Ukraine on November 10 in Lviv, Ukraine, before hosting Norway on November 14 in Trnava, Slovakia.

"Albert had a fantastic season this year and was crucial in helping us realize our vision for the club late in the season. To have him rewarded with continued call-ups to Slovakia is a testament to the work he has put in and his quality as a player," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said. "That experience on the international stage is only going to help him continue his upward trajectory."

In his first MLS season, Rusnak finished fourth in the league with 14 assists, falling one shy of the RSL single-season record of 15 set by Javier Morales in 2008. He was voted the club's MVP and earned Golden Boot honors after tallying seven goals in 30 matches.

Rusnak, 23, has six caps for Slovakia, including his first start in a 3-0 win over Malta in a World Cup Qualifier on October 8. He also featured prominently in his country's strong showing in the 2017 UEFA U-21 Championships earlier this year.

Slovakia finished just out of a playoff position in World Cup Qualifying, finishing the Group Stage one point shy of advancing to the second round. Slovakia is currently ranked 24th in the FIFA World Rankings and will face 30th-ranked Ukraine and 58th-ranked Norway.

Real Salt Lake is currently in the off-season after posting a 13-5-6 record in the MLS regular season that included an 8-3-4 mark over the final 15 matches.


