Real Salt Lake Downs the Red Bulls 1-0

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake News Release





REAL SALT LAKE DOWNS THE RED BULLS 1-0 Late Jordan Allen Goal is the Difference in RSL's Preseason Match in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona (Tuesday) - Real Salt Lake downed the New York Red Bulls in preseason action Tuesday at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, getting a goal from Jordan Allen in the 83rd minute to earn the 1-0 victory.

RSL Head Coach Jeff Cassar used two different lineups, one in each half, in the preseason match as his club continues to build its fitness in the early stages of preseason.

In a scoreless first half, RSL was able to generate several scoring opportunities by springing the counter attack and beating New York with early balls in behind the defense. FW Joao Plata had two such chances narrowly miss in a short span. On the first, he got free up the left side, then cut a right-footed shot that glanced just beyond the far post. On the next, he cut back to his left foot on a run in the box and shot to the far post only to have it hit the upright and bounce back into New York goalkeeper Ryan Meara's hands.

During the half, the returning tandem of FW Yura Movsisyan and Plata were matched up with MF Luis Silva and the newly reacquired midfielder showed good interplay with the duo, as well as MF Luke Mulholland.

In the second half, RSL continued to buzz around the field, even while New York controlled much of the tempo. Finally in the 83rd minute, the defensive pressure got to the Red Bulls when a misplayed ball caromed to FW Ricardo Velazco on the left side. He pushed up the wing, then crossed the ball between two defenders to find Allen at the far post, just beyond his marker, for a diving header to find the back of the net and secure a 1-0 victory.

Next up for RSL is the second and final match of the Tucson leg of preseason on Friday against the San Jose Earthquakes. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. MT with a live stream at RSL.com.

REAL SALT LAKE 1-0 NEW YORK RED BULLS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017

Tucson, Arizona

Goals by Period 1 2 F

Real Salt Lake 0 1 1

New York Red Bulls 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

RSL: Jordan Allen (Ricardo Velazco) 83'

Lineups:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Matt Van Oekel; Tony Beltran, Aaron Maund, Justin Schmidt, Demar Phillips; Luke Mulholland, Nick Besler; Joao Plata, Luis Silva, Daniel Haber; Yura Movsisyan.

Second Half (4-2-3-1): Lalo Fernandez; Reagan Dunk, David Horst, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Sunny, Omar Holness; Ricardo Velazco, Jose Hernandez, Jordan Allen; Chad Barrett (Chandler Hoffman, 87').

