Real Salt Lake Continues Preseason Slate Thursday at Portland Timbers

REAL SALT LAKE 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE Preseason Segment #1 - Casa Grande / Tucson, AZ

Tuesday, Jan. 31 - RSL 1 : 0 NY Red Bulls - Allen 83' (Velazco) - ARCHIVED on RSL.com

Friday, Feb. 3 - RSL 1 : 1 San Jose - OG 18' (Bernardez) - ARCHIVED on RSL.com

Preseason Segment #2 - Portland Timbers Preseason Tournament @ Portland, OR

Thursday, Feb. 9 - RSL vs. Portland Timbers - 8:30 p.m. MT - LIVE on RSL.com

Sunday, Feb. 12 - RSL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - 3:30 p.m. MT - LIVE on RSL.com

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - RSL vs. Minnesota United FC - 6:00 p.m. MT - LIVE on RSL.com

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Return to Utah

Preseason Segment #3 - Southern California

Sunday, Feb. 19 - Travel from SLC to Irvine, Calif.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 - RSL v. LA Galaxy at Carson, Calif. - time TBD - LIVE on RSL.com

Friday, Feb. 24 - RSL v. Alashkert (Armenian Premier League Champion) - time/site/stream TBD

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Return to Utah

Sat., March 4 - RSL v. Toronto FC - 2:30 p.m. MT - 2017 MLS Opening Weekend

A quartet of RSL players who spent late January in Casa Grande, Ariz. - DF Justen Glad, DF Danilo Acosta, M/F Sebastian Saucedo, along with the club's most recent signing, FW Brooks Lennon - departed Arizona mid-camp for Orlando, Fla., to join the United States' U-20 side, prior to the late February CONCACAF Qualifying Tournament for this Summer's FIFA World Youth Championships. The U.S. seeks qualification out of a regional group that includes Panama, St. Kitts, and Haiti, with the games played in Costa Rica on Sat., Feb. 18 (U.S. v. Panama, 2:00 p.m. MT), Tues., Feb. 21 (U.S. v. Haiti, 3:30 p.m. MT) and Fri., Feb. 24 (U.S. v. St. Kitts & Nevis, 3:30 p.m. MT).

A group of 10 Real Monarchs players along with several members of the USL club's technical staff - including new Head Coach Mike Petke and Assistants Mark Briggs and Matt Glaeser - spent the Arizona portion of preseason with RSL, prior to the USL club's Feb. 11 training camp report date in Sandy, UT. The Monarchs 2017 USL schedule was released last week; please visit 77ef6eabe9ad2a10f02a5fb943d3cace2d739b0f78744ccc4457b00cd145bfcaf3f895a www.RSL.com/Monarchs for dates, times, opponents and ticket information for the club's third USL campaign, which kicks off at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

Former RSL and Real Monarchs FW Emery Welshman joined the club in Tucson last week as a trialist, the former Oregon State Beaver continuing with the club this month in Portland. As one the Monarchs' most dangerous attacking threats in 2015 (six goals in 19 appearances) suffered a series of injuries last year after earning an MLS contract, preventing the 16th overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto from playing last year.

