Real Salt Lake Adds Veterans

January 26, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake News Release





SANDY, Utah (Thursday) - Real Salt Lake announced Monday that the club has signed free agent FW Chad Barrett, bringing the 12-year MLS veteran to his seventh club since coming to the league in 2005, along with free agent DF David Horst, bringing the 2008 RSL SuperDraft pick back to Rio Tinto Stadium after six seasons with the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo.

Barrett, 31, ranks 35th on the all-time MLS scoring list with 58 goals, also adding 31 assists in 275 career matches. Among active MLS players, he ranks seventh in the league in scoring. Barrett was originally drafted by the Chicago Fire in 2005, where he stayed until a midseason trade to Toronto FC in 2008. In 2011, he moved to the LA Galaxy, followed by the New England Revolution in 2013, Seattle Sounders FC in 2014 and the San Jose Earthquakes in 2016.

Barrett's best season came in his split campaign in 2008, totaling nine goals and seven assists in 29 games between Chicago and Toronto. He scored seven goals in four other seasons, including the 2014 season with the Supporters' Shield-winning Sounders. Last season with San Jose, he had two goals and one assist in 20 appearances, 17 of which came off the bench for the Earthquakes.

"Chad is a hard-working competitor with a nose for the goal," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said. "He's proven throughout his career that he can be an impact player either as a starter or off the bench and we're happy to add him to the locker room."

Horst, 31, now enters his 10th MLS season. A native of rural Pennsylvania, Horst got his start after being selected 14th overall by RSL in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft, playing just just three matches in three seasons before departing for the Portland Timbers in the 2010 MLS Expansion Draft. In Portland, Horst featured as a regular starter in two of his three seasons, totaling 33 starts in 39 appearances. Finally, the Old Dominion product landed with the Houston Dynamo prior to the 2014 season and he was again a regular starter, logging 83 starts out of 89 appearances.

In nine MLS seasons, Horst has 131 appearances (118 starts), five goals and three assists, highlighted by three goals in 2016 with the Dynamo. At six-foot-four and 210 pounds, he provides a big body and aerial presence on the back line.

"David is another veteran player that adds a different dynamic to our group of center backs," Waibel said. "With his addition, we are much more comfortable with our depth now that we have four center backs that are capable of starting, with each pairing offering something different."

Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2017

