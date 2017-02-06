Real Salt Lake Acquires M/F Brooks Lennon on Loan from Liverpool

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake News Release





REAL SALT LAKE ACQUIRES M/F BROOKS LENNON ON LOAN FROM LIVERPOOLRSL Academy Product Makes MLS Move After 18 Months at Anfield SANDY, Utah (Monday) - Real Salt Lake announced on Monday that the club has acquired RSL Academy product M/F Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool through the 2017 season, pending receipt of his ITC.

"Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our Academy. They don't all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said. "We've been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer."

Lennon, 19, made the move to Liverpool following a standout season with Real Salt Lake's U-18 Academy in which he scored 31 goals to help lead the Arizona-based Academy team to the USSDA championship match. He has played primarily with the Premier League club's U-23 team since.

An attacker who can play any position along the front line, Lennon joined RSL in training camp in Arizona, along with seven other Real Salt Lake players who came through the RSL-Arizona Academy - Danilo Acosta, Jordan Allen, Lalo Fernandez, Justen Glad, Jose Hernandez, Sebastian Saucedo and Ricardo Velazco. He is part of a group of four players from RSL, joining Acosta, Glad and Saucedo, who have been active with the U.S. U-20 National Team in preparations for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship February 17-March 5 in Costa Rica.

Transaction: Real Salt Lake Acquires M/F Brooks Lennon On Loan.

RSL opens its 13th MLS campaign at home against reigning Eastern Conference Champions Toronto FC at 2:30 p.m. MT at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, March 4. The complete 2017 MLS regular-season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas (Fri., Jan. 13 in Los Angeles).

Season Tickets for Real Salt Lake's 2017 campaign at Rio Tinto Stadium are now on sale; please visit 6d7ebf03b2e940c8a2156f8574946d9a454d83b761c70f82fc4886dd154894c0dc174a5e6 www.RSL.com/tickets/royalty or call 844.Real.Tix for more information. An overwhelming percentage of current Season Ticket Members have renewed prior to the early deadline, with several hundred STMs looking to upgrade locations and add seats for RSL's 13th year.

On Saturday, March 11, Real Salt Lake - which returns nine of 11 starters (including club icons Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando, as well as leading scorers Yura Movsisyan and Joao Plata) from 2016 and a core of 16 players for Head Coach Jeff Cassar after qualifying for the postseason for the eighth time in nine seasons - travels to Toyota Park in Chicago at 12:00 noon MT, visiting the Fire in that club's home opener.

The March 4, 2017 date against Toronto will mark the club's earliest non-CONCACAF Champions League opener in its 13 seasons. All-time, RSL is 5-0-7 in its previous 12 home-opening MLS matches, including a 4-0-4 mark at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, dating back to 2009. Only once before - on March 29, 2008 at Rice-Eccles Stadium - has RSL opened its MLS season with a contest on Utah soil.

RSL boasts an all-time 7-1-0 mark at home against Toronto FC, outscoring the "Reds" 19-8 and amassing seven consecutive victories since losing 1-2 on a late Collin Samuel penalty kick on July 4, 2007, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. In the clubs' lone 2016 meeting, RSL dropped an 0-1 decision at remodeled BMO Field, as FW Toussaint Ricketts scored his first MLS goal for the 68' game-winner.

The 2017 Real Monarchs / USL season kicks off in April. Season Tickets for the Real Monarchs third season in 2017 are now on sale; please call 844.Real.Tix for more information. Coming in late Summer, 2017, Real Salt Lake's regional training center opens in Herriman, Utah, approximately 20 minutes southeast of Rio Tinto Stadium.

The $50 million facility will serve as the daily training home beginning in 2018 for both of the club's professional teams - RSL (MLS) and Real Monarchs (USL) - while centralizing the club's U-18, U-16 and future U-14 development academy youth selections. The Herriman facility will provide adjacencies for an on-site charter school opening in Fall, 2018, with STEM disciplines (Science/Technology/Engineering/Math) for nearly 300 boys and girls.

In mid-November in North Logan, Utah, RSL Owner Dell Loy Hansen broke ground on the first of a half-dozen regional training centers across Utah and Arizona to be built in the next 2-3 years. Each $5 million RTC houses a classroom, as well as an indoor and outdoor field, dedicated to fulfilling a curriculum dedicated to the club's vision and mission for youth soccer training and education, and the continued development of both recreational and competitive pre-Academy (ages 7-12) initiatives across Utah and Arizona.

