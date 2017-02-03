Real Salt Lake Acquires Allocation Money from Minnesota United

February 3, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake News Release





SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced on Friday that the club has acquired $50,000 in General Allocation Money and Minnesota's natural third round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft from Minnesota United in exchange for an international roster slot for the 2017 season.

On January 1, 2018, the international roster slot will return to RSL.

