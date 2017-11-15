Real Monarchs SLC Part Ways with Midfielder Daniel Haber Sandy

November 15, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Real Monarchs SLC
News Release
Utah (Wednesday) - Real Monarchs SLC announced today that it has parted ways with midfielder Daniel Haber after declining his option for the 2018 season. Haber spent one season in Salt Lake City after joining the club from Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 last November.
In his only season with the Monarchs, Haber featured in 30 matches during the 2017 season, scoring seven goals while adding four assists.
"We would like to thank Daniel for his contributions and professionalism over the course of this historic Real Monarchs season and we wish him nothing but the very best," Monarchs General Manager Elliott Fall said.
Haber will become a free-agent, making him eligible to sign with another club immediately.
