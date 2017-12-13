Reading\\"s Willows Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Willows of the Reading Royals is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Willows scored one goal and assisted on five others for six points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old notched two assists in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Wheeling on?Friday and added a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nailers on?Saturday.

A native of Congers, N.Y., Willows leads the Royals with 20 points (7g-13a) in 20 games this season.

Willows has tallied 147 points (52g-95a) in 154 career ECHL games with Reading, Allen and Florida. He was named ECHL?Rookie of the Year with Florida in 2015-16 after posting 66 points (23g-43a) in 71 games. Willows has also seen action in 12 career American?Hockey League games with Worcester and San Jose, adding five points (3g-2a).

Prior to turning pro, Willows recorded 90 points (45g-45a) in 130 career games at the University of New Hampshire.

On behalf of Matt Willows, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Bryan Moore, Allen (2 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.) and Michael Kirkpatrick, Florida (3 gp, 2g, 3a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Ryan?Rupert (Indy), Darik Angeli (Norfolk), Jamie Tardif (Quad City), Patrick McCarron (Toledo), Evan Richardson (Tulsa), Ryan Walters (Utah), Hunter Fejes (Wheeling) and Ralph Cuddemi (Wichita).

