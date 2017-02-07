Reading's Willows Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week
February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Willows of the Reading Royals is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Willows scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 25-year-old tallied an assist in a 3-2 win at Toledo on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 7-5 victory over the Walleye on Friday and picked up a hat trick while adding an assist in a 4-3 win at Wheeling on Saturday.
A native of Congers, N.Y., Willows has 24 points (11g-13a) in 23 games with the Royals after posting 11 points (4g-7a) in 17 games with Allen.
Under an American Hockey League contract with San Jose, Willows has posted 101 points (38g-63a) in 111 career ECHL games with Reading, Allen and Florida. Last season, he was named ECHL Rookie of the Year after leading first-year players with 66 points (23g-43a) in 71 games. He has added five points (3g-2a) in 12 career AHL games with San Jose and Worcester.
Prior to turning pro, Willows recorded 90 points (45g-45a) in 130 career games at the University of New Hampshire.
On behalf of Matt Willows, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: David Makowski, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 5a, 9 pts.), David Pacan, Brampton (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Erik Bradford, Utah (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Brendan O'Donnell (Florida), Mike Embach (Fort Wayne), Tyler Barnes (Indy), Carter Verhaeghe (Missouri), Ben Danford (Orlando), Sam Warning (Quad City), Alden Hirschfeld (Toledo), Garrett Ladd (Tulsa) and Zach O'Brien (Wichita).
