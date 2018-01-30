Reading\\"s Muse named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - John Muse of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 22-28. It is the second time in the last four weeks that he has received the weekly honor.

Muse went 3-0-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in three appearances last week, improving his record to 12-1-0 in his last 13 appearances.

The 29-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 4-3 shootout win against Toledo on Wednesday, made 36 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Wheeling on Friday and turned aside 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory at Brampton on Sunday.

A native of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse has appeared in 22 games for the Royals this season posting a record of 17-4-1. He is tied for the league lead with two shutouts and a .934 save percentage and is tied for third with 17 wins and a 2.21 goals-against average.

Muse, who captured the 2012 Kelly Cup title with Florida, has seen action in 75 career ECHL games with Reading, Elmira, Fort Wayne and Florida posting an overall record of 44-20-11 with three shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. In 162 career AHL appearances with Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Texas, Charlotte and Portland he has gone 78-58-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Prior to turning pro, Muse played four seasons at Boston College where he was a two-time National Champion (2008 and 2010) and set school records for saves (3,696) and games played (144).

Runners Up: Austin Lotz, Jacksonville (3-1-0, 1.56 GAA, .944 save pct.) and Adam Morrison, Wheeling (2-0-1, 1.91 GAA, .928 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Greg Dodds (Indy), Parker Milner (South Carolina), Matej Machovsky (Toledo), Sean Maguire (Utah) and Shane Starrett (Wichita).

