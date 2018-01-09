Reading\\"s Muse named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - John Muse of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 1-7.
The 29-year-old went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances last week.
Muse made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Worcester on Wednesday, turned aside 42 shots in a 3-2 victory against Brampton on Friday and stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 3-0 win against Worcester on Sunday.
A native of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is 11-3-0 in 15 appearances with the Royals this season and ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He also has appeared in three games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, where he is 2-1-0, with a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
Muse, who captured the 2012 Kelly Cup title with Florida, has seen action in 68 career ECHL games with Reading, Elmira, Fort Wayne and Florida posting an overall record of 38-19-11 with three shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In 162 career AHL appearances with Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Texas, Charlotte and Portland he has gone 78-58-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
Prior to turning pro, Muse played four seasons at Boston College where he was a two-time National Champion (2008 and 2010) and set school records for saves (3,696) and games played (144).
Runners Up: Drew Fielding, Adirondack (2-0-0, 1.98 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Callum Booth, Florida (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .917 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Joe Cannata (Colorado), Michael Houser (Fort Wayne), Etienne Marcoux (Indy), Mackenzie Skapski (Orlando), Matej Machovsky (Toledo) and Adam Morrison (Wheeling).
