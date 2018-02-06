Reading's Dekanich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mark Dekanich of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

Dekanich went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances against Norfolk last week.

The 31-year-old made 27 saves in a 7-1 win on Friday and stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Dekanich is 10-13-1 in 25 appearances with the Royals this season with a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Dekanich has appeared in 101 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, South Carolina and Reading posting a record of 53-34-6 with six shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. He has seen action in 164 career American Hockey League games with Milwaukee, Springfield, St. John's, Hershey and Lehigh Valley going 82-55-0 with 11 shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Prior to turning pro, Dekanich played four seasons at Colgate University where he set school records for games played (118), saves (3,071) , save percentage (.923) and shutouts (11).

Runners Up: Jeremy Brodeur, Allen (2-0-0, 2.50. GAA, .932 save pct.) and C.J. Motte, Quad City (2-0-0, 2.50, .939 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Greg Dodds (Indy), Mackenzie Skapski (Orlando), Jeff Jakaitis (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Devin Williams (Tulsa) and Sean Maguire (Utah).

