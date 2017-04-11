Reading\\"s Dekanich Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mark Dekanich of the Reading Royals is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 3-9. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Dekanich went 3-0-0 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in three appearances against Norfolk last week.

The 30-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 6-4 win on Wednesday, made 46 saves in a 4-3 victory on Friday and had 37 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Dekanich appeared in 39 games with the Royals this season going 21-12-4 with one shutout, a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, Dekanich has seen action in 76 career ECHL games with Reading, South Carolina and Cincinnati posting an overall record of 43-21-8 with four shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also has 159 career games of American Hockey League experience as well as one NHL game with the Nashville Predators in 2010-11.

Prior to turning pro, Dekanich played four seasons at Colgate University where he set school records for games played (118), saves (3,071), save percentage (.923) and shutouts (11).

Runners Up: J.P. Anderson, Adirondack (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .963 save pct.) and Parker Milner, South Carolina (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .940 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Alex Nedeljkovic (Florida), Pat Nagle (Fort Wayne), Jake Paterson (Toledo) and Kevin Boyle (Utah).

